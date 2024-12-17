Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cellectis Trading Down 2.8 %

CLLS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

