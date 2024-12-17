Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Update

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CPBI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.