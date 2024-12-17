Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.60 and last traded at $71.78. Approximately 89,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 492,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $233,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

