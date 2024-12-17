Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Shares Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO)

Cequence Energy Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of Natural gas, Crude oil and condensate, Natural gas liquids and Royalties, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of Natural gas and Crude oil and condensate.

