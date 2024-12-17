CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CZAVF opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

Featured Articles

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

