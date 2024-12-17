Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Director Resigns, Board Initiates Search for Replacement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. recently announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Donald Gulbrandsen, a member of the Board of Directors, has tendered his resignation. The resignation, effective January 1, 2025, includes his position on all committees of the Board that he was associated with.
Gulbrandsen’s departure, as per the filing, is not linked to any dispute with the company or its operational procedures. The Board confirmed that Gulbrandsen will continue in his current roles until his resignation takes effect.
The company, specializing in real estate finance, holds its principal executive offices in Miami Beach, Florida. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market LLC under the symbol REFI and is identified as an emerging growth company.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. signed off the filing with a signature from Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, on December 16, 2024. The company continues to operate with a focus on its strategic direction and governance structure as it navigates this transition period.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s 8K filing here.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
