China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 3,673,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 916.0 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

