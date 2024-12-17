China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 3,673,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 916.0 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.01.
About China Vanke
