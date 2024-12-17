Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy
Chord Energy Price Performance
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $121,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,579.76. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after buying an additional 656,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,090,000 after buying an additional 741,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 8,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230,985 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chord Energy
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- HCA Healthcare: 4 Reasons to Buy the 25% Dip
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Dividend Leaders Set for Strong Growth in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Stockpiling Effects of the Trump Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.