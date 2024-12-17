Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on January 15th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

CINF opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

View Our Latest Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.