Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CPHRF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
