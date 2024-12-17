Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPHRF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.