Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

COCP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

