Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

