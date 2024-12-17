Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,084. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

