Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

