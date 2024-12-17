Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32.
