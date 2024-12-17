Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO Brian J. Roney Sells 100,000 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,464. This represents a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Get Conifer alerts:

About Conifer

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.