Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO Brian J. Roney Sells 100,000 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,464. This represents a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Conifer Stock Performance
Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
About Conifer
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conifer
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.