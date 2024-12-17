CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. 710,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
