Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $27,875.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 12,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

