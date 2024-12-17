Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $27,875.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 12,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
