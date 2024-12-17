COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.24. 125,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 886,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

