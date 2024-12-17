Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.710-4.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

