Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $0.18. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,495,857 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $50,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.