Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.96. 118,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $144.22 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 782.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,612 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Credicorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $44,156,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $42,794,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAP

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.