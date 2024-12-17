Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.86. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

Critical Metals Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

