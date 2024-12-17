Critical Review: byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kayne Anderson BDC and byNordic Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80 byNordic Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than byNordic Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $114.11 million 10.54 $77.07 million N/A N/A byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and byNordic Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than byNordic Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of byNordic Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of byNordic Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and byNordic Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats byNordic Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

