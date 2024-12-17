Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 2.5 %

Crocs stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.