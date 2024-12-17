Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Crown Crafts worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 396,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 115,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

(Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.