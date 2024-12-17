CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 45806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.