Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of DASTY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.97. 1,651,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,495. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

