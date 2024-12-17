Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

DWHHF remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

