DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 66,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,844. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

