DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in November

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.
