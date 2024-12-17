DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. DMC Global has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DMC Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

