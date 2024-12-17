DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 115,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,613. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

