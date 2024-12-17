DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.33. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 94,670 shares changing hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

