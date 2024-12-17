DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.33. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 94,670 shares changing hands.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
