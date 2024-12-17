East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,157,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 830,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 123,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

