Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Update

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Emmi Stock Performance

Shares of Emmi stock remained flat at $990.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,005.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $991.00 and a 200-day moving average of $983.60.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

