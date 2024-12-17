Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.88. 207,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 102,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 61.3% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 809,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 307,642 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

