EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.65-9.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ENS traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 265,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,903. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

