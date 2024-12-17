EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.65-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.85. EnerSys also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $91.53. 265,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

