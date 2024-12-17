Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 16550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Enfusion Stock Up 4.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion
In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- HCA Healthcare: 4 Reasons to Buy the 25% Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.