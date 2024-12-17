Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 16550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Enfusion Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

About Enfusion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enfusion by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

