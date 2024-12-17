Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ENMPF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

