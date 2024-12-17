Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ENMPF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Ensurge Micropower ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensurge Micropower ASA
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is a support level?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.