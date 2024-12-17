Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ENV
Envestnet Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $45,746,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 479.8% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 573,049 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,472,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,957,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.