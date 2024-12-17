Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Envista worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Envista by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

