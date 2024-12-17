Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

EPOKY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,806. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

