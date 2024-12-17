ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.62. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 7,879,583 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $12,055,761.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

