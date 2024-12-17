Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.
Euronext Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. Euronext has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $114.05.
About Euronext
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euronext
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Growth Stocks to Grab for Less Than $100
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.