Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. Euronext has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

