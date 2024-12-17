Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EIF
Exchange Income Stock Down 0.7 %
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.