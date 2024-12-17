Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income stock opened at C$54.93 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$43.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.