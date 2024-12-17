Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,600 ($58.36) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPN
Experian Price Performance
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
- Trading Halts Explained
- HCA Healthcare: 4 Reasons to Buy the 25% Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.