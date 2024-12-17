Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,600 ($58.36) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 19.62 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,612.38 ($45.83). The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,811.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,714.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,612.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 3,002 ($38.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,978.56 ($50.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

