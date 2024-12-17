EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 151,400 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
EZGO Technologies Price Performance
EZGO Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 64,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About EZGO Technologies
