EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 151,400 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

EZGO Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 64,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About EZGO Technologies

Featured Stories

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

