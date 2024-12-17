Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as high as C$16.00. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 17,800 shares.
Fairfax India Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56.
About Fairfax India
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax India
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.