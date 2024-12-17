Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as high as C$16.00. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 17,800 shares.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

