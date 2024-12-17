FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Update

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.4 days.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FDRVF opened at C$23.85 on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.42.
FD Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.