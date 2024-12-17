FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Update

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.4 days.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FDRVF opened at C$23.85 on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.42.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

